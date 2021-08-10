Overview

Dr. Eugene Dela Cruz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Dela Cruz works at Oasis Foot and Ankle Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.