Dr. Deblasio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Deblasio, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Deblasio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Locations
- 1 1414 Bonnie Ln, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 423-9167
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eugene DeBlasio was our children's doctor for many years. After going to long-time pediatricians in my local area, I found them to be impatient (no pun intended) and quick tempered with the children, especially if they cried when giving a vaccine. A neighbor highly recommended "Dr. D as "the best!" She didn't exaggerate! Dr. Gene was a doctor that children loved to see! He was so wonderful and sweet to them and made receiving an injection fun! Always available, even in the middle of the night, he would phone back to advise me. He would see them first thing early in the morning! When he retired, I felt lost even though my kids were growing up. He helped me personally as I was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune condition. He thought possibly I had one illness as opposed to another doctor who named another autoimmune condition. Eventually, I found out that Dr. Gene was correct, I have both conditions. Thank you, Dr. Gene! God Bless You!
About Dr. Eugene Deblasio, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1932426921
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Pediatrics
