Overview

Dr. Eugene Deblasio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1414 Bonnie Ln, Bayside, NY 11360 (718) 423-9167

Mar 15, 2022
Dr. Eugene DeBlasio was our children's doctor for many years. After going to long-time pediatricians in my local area, I found them to be impatient (no pun intended) and quick tempered with the children, especially if they cried when giving a vaccine. A neighbor highly recommended "Dr. D as "the best!" She didn't exaggerate! Dr. Gene was a doctor that children loved to see! He was so wonderful and sweet to them and made receiving an injection fun! Always available, even in the middle of the night, he would phone back to advise me. He would see them first thing early in the morning! When he retired, I felt lost even though my kids were growing up. He helped me personally as I was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune condition. He thought possibly I had one illness as opposed to another doctor who named another autoimmune condition. Eventually, I found out that Dr. Gene was correct, I have both conditions. Thank you, Dr. Gene! God Bless You!
— Mar 15, 2022
About Dr. Eugene Deblasio, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932426921
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
