Dr. Eugene Coman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Coman works at Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.