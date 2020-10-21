Dr. Eugene Coman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Coman, MD
Dr. Eugene Coman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River271 New York # 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-8700
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Over twenty five years that my wife and I have used Dr Coman, and he is a fine doctor, and a fine gentleman...
About Dr. Eugene Coman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Bronx Muni/Einstein Hosps
- Jacobi Medical center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Coman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
