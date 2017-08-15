Overview

Dr. Eugene Choo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.



Dr. Choo works at Allergy & ENT Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.