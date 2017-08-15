Dr. Eugene Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Choo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Choo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Choo works at
Locations
-
1
Westside Podiatry13114 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 100, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 859-6100
-
2
Allergy & ENT Associates650 W Bough Ln Ste 164, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-6711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choo?
Dr. Choo is very professional and takes his patients concerns and symptoms seriously, while being sure not to push medications or procedures that he isn't sure will be helpful based on individual cases. All of the staff in the office are very friendly and getting the shots are a breeze.
About Dr. Eugene Choo, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1386818375
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Medical Center
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choo works at
Dr. Choo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choo speaks Korean and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.