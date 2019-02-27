Overview

Dr. Eugene Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine.



Dr. Cho works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

