Overview

Dr. Eugene Chio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Chio works at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.