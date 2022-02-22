Dr. Eugene Chio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Chio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Chio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Chio works at
Locations
Osu Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery LLC915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 366-3687Wednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Ins300 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 366-3687Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat Dublin555 Metro Pl N Ste 475, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 366-3687
Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat Westerville400 Altair Pkwy Ste 4200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 366-3687
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chio is a good doctor. He is professional and has good communication. He is patient and answers all questions. I would recommend him. His office assistant Corinne is Excellent at customer service.
About Dr. Eugene Chio, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790846012
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Chio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chio works at
Dr. Chio has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chio.
