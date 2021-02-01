Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- CA
- Vallejo
- Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center975 Sereno Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589 Directions (707) 651-1000
-
2
Center for Women's Health3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8311Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Eye
- View other providers who treat Farnsworth Lantern Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Accidental Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anisocoria
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blurred Vision
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn - Eyes
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Eye Diseases
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Contact Lens Exams
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Eye Exam
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dilatation
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Exophoria
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eye Procedure
- View other providers who treat Eye Strain
- View other providers who treat Eye Surgery
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Eyeglasses
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Surgery
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Macular Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Night Blindness
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Ophthalmoplegia
- View other providers who treat Optic Nerve Disorder
- View other providers who treat Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Poor Color Vision
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Refractive Error
- View other providers who treat Refractive Eye Disorders
- View other providers who treat Retinal Testing
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Soft Contact Lenses
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stomach Surgery
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vision Impairment
- View other providers who treat Vision Loss
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Almost 20 years ago Dr. Chang confronted my detached retina with great care and concern. He worked hard to re-attach and secure it with both cryo and laser. I mean, he really worked hard to get at all the angles and borders--and then he did the other eye too to prevent that from detaching. All these years later, it's still going strong! Thank you, Dr. Chang!
About Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568670792
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.