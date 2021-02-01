Overview

Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CTR in Vallejo, CA with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

