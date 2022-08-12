See All Ophthalmologists in Glendora, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chang works at Foothill Eye Medical Group in Glendora, CA with other offices in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Eye Care Services
    210 S Grand Ave Ste 106, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 335-0535
  2. 2
    Medford Office
    1518 E BARNETT RD, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 770-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Edema
Visual Field Defects
Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Edema

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I was your patient several years ago in Oakland. I have been getting injections of EYELEA every two months. But now I want a consultation and you are the first person I thought of. My vision is stable since the last injection but I have one due tomorrow and I am concerned. I am still feeling pain from the last injection and I am seriously considering not getting the one tomorrow. Something is going on, and I do not know. I am ready to drive down there if you would take a look. Thanks, Bill Fethon
    Aug 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
    About Dr. Eugene Chang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1265432991
    Education & Certifications

    • Ca Pacific M C Pacific
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

