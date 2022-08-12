Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Foothill Eye Care Services210 S Grand Ave Ste 106, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-0535
-
2
Medford Office1518 E BARNETT RD, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 770-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
I was your patient several years ago in Oakland. I have been getting injections of EYELEA every two months. But now I want a consultation and you are the first person I thought of. My vision is stable since the last injection but I have one due tomorrow and I am concerned. I am still feeling pain from the last injection and I am seriously considering not getting the one tomorrow. Something is going on, and I do not know. I am ready to drive down there if you would take a look. Thanks, Bill Fethon
About Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265432991
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific M C Pacific
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.