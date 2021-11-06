Dr. Cha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Cha, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Cha, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
1
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center353 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 422-4635Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 422-4635
3
Memorial Sloan Kettering Bergen225 Summit Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! This one word summarizes every facet of Dr. Eugene Cha’s expertise, professionalism, and caring attitude. It also applies to his entire support staff. I wanted to identify the very best surgeon, regardless of location. Accordingly, my search process was thorough. Dr. Cha, who is affiliated with Sloan Kettering Hospital, was the standout physician. He is a Harvard-educated physician specializing in Urologic Oncology. His credentials, experience, and testimonials are impressive. I therefore scheduled a consultation. He reviewed my prior records, capably answered all my questions, and provided me with a clear understanding of my options. The next step was an urethrocystogram. It confirmed that surgery was necessary. The surgery which Dr. Cha performed was successful, and my recovery occurred within the timeframe he projected, with no complications. My situation affected my quality of life. I would recommend Dr. Cha to anyone who seeks an expert urological oncologist.
About Dr. Eugene Cha, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1851559066
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.