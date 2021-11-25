Overview

Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Bulkin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.