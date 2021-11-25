See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Bulkin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 25, 2021
    Dr. Bulkin had saved my life a few years ago when I couldn't move. Literally I could not get up. I went to another doctor before and she was terrible. Dr. Bulkin knew where exactly to give me the shot and the pain was gone for a good few years. Last week I came back when I had a strong pain, and he did the same, and again, the pain is gone!!! I highly recommend Dr. Bulkin; besides the fact that he is an excellent doctor, he is also pleasant and calm!
    Yanina — Nov 25, 2021
    About Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1447456108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York University / Rusk Institute Of Rehabilitation Medicine
    Internship
    • New York Hospital of Queens
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bulkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bulkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bulkin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bulkin’s profile.

    Dr. Bulkin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

