Overview

Dr. Eugene Bonaroti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Upmc Altoona and Upmc East.



Dr. Bonaroti works at Surgical Spine Associates in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Irwin, PA and Seven Fields, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.