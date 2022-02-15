Overview

Dr. Eugene Bonapace, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital



Dr. Bonapace works at NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates - Glen Cove and Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.