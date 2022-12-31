Overview

Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Med. and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Batelli works at Associates In Medicine & Surgery in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.