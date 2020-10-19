See All Oncologists in Zion, IL
Dr. Eugene Ahn, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (144)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eugene Ahn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Ahn works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Biological Therapy
Biopsy
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Biological Therapy
Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2020
    Love Dr. Eugene Ahn, real people/doctor. He has help me with stage IV Mets breast cancer. I'M ALIVE with his help! THANKS!!!!!
    Pamela R. Joice — Oct 19, 2020
    About Dr. Eugene Ahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093911307
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahn works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ahn’s profile.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

