Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD

Urology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Monroe County Hospital.

Dr. Desouza works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult and Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology PC
    10707 Pacific St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-7989
  2. 2
    Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology, PC
    3434 W Broadway Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 325-0014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson
  • Monroe County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 30, 2022
    In office procedure for BPH. Took time to explain procedure. Answered all questions. Friendly as well as staff. On time, courteous, experienced.
    — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609879733
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • New Rochelle Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desouza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desouza has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desouza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Desouza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desouza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desouza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desouza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

