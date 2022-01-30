Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD
Overview
Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Monroe County Hospital.
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology PC10707 Pacific St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7989
Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology, PC3434 W Broadway Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 Directions (712) 325-0014
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Monroe County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In office procedure for BPH. Took time to explain procedure. Answered all questions. Friendly as well as staff. On time, courteous, experienced.
About Dr. Euclid Desouza, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- New Rochelle Hosp
- Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desouza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desouza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desouza has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desouza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Desouza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desouza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desouza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desouza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.