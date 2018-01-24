Overview

Dr. Eubulus Kerr III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.



Dr. Kerr III works at Spine Institute Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.