Dr. Eubulus Kerr III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eubulus Kerr III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Pro Read LLC1500 Line Ave Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 629-5555
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring and pleasant. When I had my 1st appointment I had just lost my father and he was very compassionate. He could see when the first surgeon failed, that I had some muscle wasting and nerve compression. He worked me in and I had needed surgery within a week of my 1st appointment cause he cares.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1730171299
Dr. Kerr III has seen patients for Limb Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
