Overview

Dr. Etta Frankel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Frankel works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.