Dr. Etsegenet Ayele, MD
Dr. Etsegenet Ayele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Etsegenet Ayele, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Ayele works at
Locations
-
1
The Katella Wellness Center Inc4152 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Los Alamitos Office5122 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-0600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayele?
Dr Ayele has been my doctor for years. She's very thorough, straight forward which I truly like, truly listens to my concerns, caring and honest in her opinions!
About Dr. Etsegenet Ayele, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Russian
- 1588752778
Education & Certifications
- Capital Health System At Helen Fuld Medical Center
- United Hosp Med Ctr
- Minsk State Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayele has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayele works at
Dr. Ayele speaks Amharic and Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.