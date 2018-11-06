Overview

Dr. Etienne Mejia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Mejia works at Sports Medicine Center, SC in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.