Dr. Etienne Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Etienne Mejia, MD
Overview
Dr. Etienne Mejia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Mejia works at
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Center, SC277 N Altenhofen Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 993-1643
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejia?
This review has taken me way too long to write. Dr Mejia is one of the absolute best Dr.s I've been to. He explained my condition and replacement requirements and saved me from a potentially huge regret with outcome from another surgeon who explained nothing & wanted me to schedule immediate surgery. Thank you Dr. Mejia. Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Etienne Mejia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184648131
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.