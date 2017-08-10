Dr. Ethnie Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethnie Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ethnie Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
-
2
Midlothian611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 2, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 287-4412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
She is so very caring and professional. Her exams are thorough and she is great with following up and I trust her care.
About Dr. Ethnie Jones, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1972611697
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Virginia
- Med College of Virginia
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.