Overview

Dr. Ethnie Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Jones works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.