Overview

Dr. Ethiraj Raj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.