Dr. Ethelyn Williams-Neal, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Dr. Ethelyn Williams-Neal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist South Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Williams-Neal works at Comprehensive Medical Assocs in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Office
    1331 Union Ave Ste 900, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 726-1762
  2. 2
    Contemporary Pediatrics
    4250 Faronia Rd Ste 3, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 345-0202
  3. 3
    Midtown Pediatrics of Memphis
    2900 Kirby Rd Ste 15, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 755-1211
    Thursday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Patriot Healthcare of Tennessee
    1407 Union Ave Ste 305, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  • Methodist South Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2016
    Dr. Neal has been our family pediatrician since my mother was a young girl. I absolutely love the care and compassion that she has for her patients and our family. When I gave birth to my son (2001) she called him her great grand patient and 14 years later when I gave birth to my daughter she's still giving us her wonderful care.
    S. Mackey in Memphis, TN — Nov 30, 2016
    About Dr. Ethelyn Williams-Neal, MD

    Pediatrics
    56 years of experience
    English
    1356409049
    Education & Certifications

    University of Oregon Medical School Hospitals and Clinics
    City Memphis Hosps
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Central State University
