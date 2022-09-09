Overview

Dr. Ethelred Carter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Carter works at Ethelred E Carter Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.