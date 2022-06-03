Overview

Dr. Ethan Yalvac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Yalvac works at Cardiology Specialists of Orange County in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.