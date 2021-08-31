Dr. Ethan Tolbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Tolbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ethan Tolbert, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Tolbert works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Cancer Specialists- Emory Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1185, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 223-0792
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolbert?
Dr. Tolbert is an exemplary oncologist working in a difficult area of medicine where the “C” word elicits an exorbitant amount of angst and fear about one’s mortality. Despite this, his genuine commitment to providing nothing but outstanding care to his patients makes him stand out. Not to mention his radiant heart shines through the core of his awe-inspiring being! Dr. Tolbert has been my oncologist since 2019 and I’m beyond blessed because each connection with him is a gift—stellar technical competence, thoughtful and clear communications, being open and receptive to treatment modalities besides Western medicine, and 100% emotionally present (huge!). He has helped me to navigate this journey with hope, faith, and that I truly matter as a unique human being (and not just another patient that will be hurried through his busy day). Dr. Tolbert is a beacon of light, for which I’ll always be deeply thankful for and appreciative of. I appreciate you more than I could ever express in words!
About Dr. Ethan Tolbert, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255537239
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolbert works at
Dr. Tolbert has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.