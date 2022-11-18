Overview

Dr. Ethan Schock, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Drew Memorial Health System.



Dr. Schock works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Sherwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.