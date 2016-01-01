Overview

Dr. Ethan Rutledge, DO is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEDICAL COLLEGE / ECLECTIC and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Rutledge works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.