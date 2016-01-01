Dr. Ethan Rutledge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Rutledge, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ethan Rutledge, DO is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEDICAL COLLEGE / ECLECTIC and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine PC110 Dunhill Pl NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 476-2212
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508156696
- LINCOLN MEDICAL COLLEGE / ECLECTIC
