Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD

Pediatric Urology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Polsky works at Children's Urology Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Urology Group
    4712 N Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 874-7500
    Childrens Urology Group
    601 5th St S Ste 602, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 456-1055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hydrocele
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hydrocele
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hypospadias
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hydronephrosis
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stones
Male Epispadias
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 18, 2020
    Dr. Polsky was amazing from consult through aftercare! He operated on our son at only 6 weeks old and was a total professional, making us feel so comfortable and easing our fears about the procedure. His skills are incredible and at 9 months old we don’t even see scars from the double incisions. Side note- the office can be busy and sometimes we found it to be a little hectic while waiting but that was in no way a reflection on Dr. Polsky’s abilities.
    K. Ottinger — Jan 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871559740
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ethan Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polsky has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

