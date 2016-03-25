Dr. Podet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethan Podet, MD
Overview
Dr. Ethan Podet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Podet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1605, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 652-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podet?
Dr. Podet was the only doctor with the St Joseph Hospital staff to return my call about my sister being hospital so many times and voiced possible other health concerns and ran other test. Dr Podet, I thank you so much for all you've done and picking up the phone and communicating with me about sister. CALEXANDER
About Dr. Ethan Podet, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760428106
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podet works at
Dr. Podet speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Podet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.