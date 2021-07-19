Overview

Dr. Ethan Payne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brodheadsville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Payne works at Pocono Eye Associates in Brodheadsville, PA with other offices in Tobyhanna, PA and East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.