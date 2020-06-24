See All Cardiologists in Searcy, AR
Dr. Ethan Munzinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. 

Dr. Munzinger works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR.

    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic)
    711 Santa Fe Dr, Searcy, AR 72143

Tobacco Use Disorder
Atherosclerosis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Atherosclerosis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Tobacco Use Disorder
Atherosclerosis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Acute Pharyngitis
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
Headache
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 24, 2020
Dr. Munzinger was exceptional. He really wanted me to understand my diagnosis and how he was going to treat it. I feel so much better now. He really gave me my life back.
Specialties
  Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1427343185
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Board Certifications
  Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
  CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Dr. Munzinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Munzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Munzinger works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Munzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

