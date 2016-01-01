Overview

Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Lindsey works at Positive Changes in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Bethany, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.