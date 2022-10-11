See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Ethan Levine, DO

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ethan Levine, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Joe Muller — Oct 11, 2022
About Dr. Ethan Levine, DO

  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1144238577
Education & Certifications

  • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ethan Levine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levine works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

Dr. Levine has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

