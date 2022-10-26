Dr. Ethan Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ethan Larson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson, Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
1
Larson Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Center7005 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 771-0177
2
University of Arizona Division of Plast1501 N Campbell Ave # 5334, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 626-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larson completed my breast reconstruction after a bilateral, prophylactic mastectomy. Dr. Larson and his staff were confident, reassuring, patient and informative during the multi-stage process that spanned over 10 months. He incorporated non-surgical modalities to optimize healing and minimize surgical intervention. I consulted three different plastic surgeons before choosing Dr. Larson, and I have been very pleased with the care coordination with his office team. I was a very large breasted woman who always struggled with body image and, then, the high risk of genetic mutation. Taking this step, with Dr. Larson's expertise, has been the best decision I've made for my health and overall well-being. It certainly doesn't hurt that the aesthetic results are phenomenal- not one bit shy of Dr. Larson's reputation in the community of incredible skill, attention to detail, and optimal outcome.
About Dr. Ethan Larson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871741124
Education & Certifications
- Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Washington
- Georgetown
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.