Dr. Ethan Kisch, MD

Psychiatry
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ethan Kisch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marion, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kisch works at Seahorse Behavioral Inc. in Marion, MA with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seahorse Behavioral Inc.
    369 Front St, Marion, MA 02738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 748-3736
    Living Adventures LLC
    1082 Davol St, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 678-2833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 27, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Kisch for a little over 10 years between his Warwick and Fall River offices. I have felt that he mostly listened well and was appropriate with choices in medication selection. He has mostly been prompt in returning calls and lab work. Although he can be a little pushy about using certain pharmacies and labs, I did not find him to be arrogant as some other users have. I recently learned that he will be retiring soon and I will miss having him in my life. It’s not easy to find a good psychiatrist these days, and I hope my next one will be as effective as Dr. Kisch.
    Lynn — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Ethan Kisch, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063480002
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kisch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kisch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kisch has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kisch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

