Dr. Ethan Ittner, DO

Psychiatry
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ethan Ittner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chico, CA. 

Dr. Ittner works at Therapeutic Solutions in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapeutic Solutions
    3255 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 899-3150
  2. 2
    3247 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 899-3150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.0
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I'd certainly vouch for the guy. He's worked with me for years and I'm very thankful for his help!
    Michael — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ethan Ittner, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1083908248
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ethan Ittner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ittner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ittner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ittner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ittner works at Therapeutic Solutions in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ittner’s profile.

    Dr. Ittner has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ittner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ittner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ittner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ittner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ittner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

