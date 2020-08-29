Overview

Dr. Ethan Gundeck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sharon, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Gundeck works at Regional Healthcare Associates, LLC in Sharon, CT with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.