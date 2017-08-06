Dr. Ethan Fruechte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fruechte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Fruechte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ethan Fruechte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Dr. Fruechte works at
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fruechte?
Dr Fruechte is a very brilliant, kind, patient, easy-to-talk to doctor. He performed a cardiac ablation on my and had to search a very long time for a second malfunctioning electrical circuit. I'm grateful for his care and concern.
About Dr. Ethan Fruechte, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043313976
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Minnesota
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fruechte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fruechte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fruechte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fruechte works at
Dr. Fruechte has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fruechte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fruechte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruechte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fruechte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fruechte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.