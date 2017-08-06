Overview

Dr. Ethan Fruechte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Fruechte works at North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.