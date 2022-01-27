Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethan Dubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ethan Dubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Dubin works at
Locations
Ethan H. Dubin, M.D.21 Crossroads Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-2306
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, caring, diligent, humble, and skilled in his profession
About Dr. Ethan Dubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1528127438
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dubin works at
Dr. Dubin has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more.
Dr. Dubin speaks Hebrew.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.