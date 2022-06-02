Overview

Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski and Wythe County Community Hospital.



Dr. Colliver works at Valley Sports & Spine Clinic in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.