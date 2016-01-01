See All Plastic Surgeons in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Ethan Baughman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ethan Baughman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. 

Dr. Baughman works at Ethan J. Baughman M.D. Inc, A Medical Corporation in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ethan Baughman
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 220, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 480-3196
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Research Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Third-Degree Burns
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Third-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ethan Baughman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619316783
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ethan Baughman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baughman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baughman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baughman works at Ethan J. Baughman M.D. Inc, A Medical Corporation in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baughman’s profile.

    Dr. Baughman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baughman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baughman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baughman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

