Overview

Dr. Eteri Byazrova, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Gritman Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital, Shoshone Medical Center and Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus.



Dr. Byazrova works at Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest in Spokane, WA with other offices in Post Falls, ID and Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.