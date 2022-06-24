Dr. Etan Paul Sugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Etan Paul Sugarman, MD
Dr. Etan Paul Sugarman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065 Directions (917) 277-3773
Northwell Health222 Westchester Ave Ste 308, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (917) 277-3775
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I found Dr Sugarman to be very pleasant and very knowledgeable. He listened to all the nuances of my condition and explained in depth in a way that I could understand what was causing the pain. He gave me advice on how to proceed and was very confident in what he was suggesting. There was no wait time and the appointment was seamless.
About Dr. Etan Paul Sugarman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235426610
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugarman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Dr. Sugarman has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sugarman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.