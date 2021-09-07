See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Etai Funk, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Etai Funk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Funk works at Funk Facial Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Etai Funk MD Facs. PA
    952 Echo Ln Ste 140, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 636-2757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 07, 2021
    Wonderful surgeon! He takes TIME to discuss everything with you and answers your questions. My rhinoplasty is beautiful!
    Melanie — Sep 07, 2021
    About Dr. Etai Funk, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1013193895
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Etai Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funk works at Funk Facial Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Funk’s profile.

    Dr. Funk has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

