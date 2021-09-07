Dr. Etai Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Etai Funk, MD
Overview
Dr. Etai Funk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Funk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Etai Funk MD Facs. PA952 Echo Ln Ste 140, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 636-2757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funk?
Wonderful surgeon! He takes TIME to discuss everything with you and answers your questions. My rhinoplasty is beautiful!
About Dr. Etai Funk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hebrew
- 1013193895
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk works at
Dr. Funk has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Funk speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.