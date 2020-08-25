Dr. Kurland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etah Kurland, MD
Overview
Dr. Etah Kurland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
- 1 130 E 77th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Had a long lasting relationship with her as a patient and was extremely satisfied with her and the time and attention she took with me. I am thankful to her for identifying a health issue that no one else suggested and I feel that she saved my life. Unfortunately my relocating to another state prevents further visits but I would see her again in a second if I could.
About Dr. Etah Kurland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1861560344
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurland speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurland.
