Dr. Etah Kurland, MD

Dr. Etah Kurland, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Etah Kurland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    130 E 77th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-6881

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Heartburn
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Heartburn

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Had a long lasting relationship with her as a patient and was extremely satisfied with her and the time and attention she took with me. I am thankful to her for identifying a health issue that no one else suggested and I feel that she saved my life. Unfortunately my relocating to another state prevents further visits but I would see her again in a second if I could.
    About Dr. Etah Kurland, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1861560344
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

