Overview

Dr. Esturado Ponce, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Francisco Marroquin.



Dr. Ponce works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL, St Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.