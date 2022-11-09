Dr. Esturado Ponce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esturado Ponce, MD
Overview
Dr. Esturado Ponce, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Francisco Marroquin.
Dr. Ponce works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 231-6285
-
2
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater501 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 591-2764
-
3
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute St. Petersburg9400 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (941) 231-2672
-
4
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (689) 214-5651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ponce?
My sister recommended Dr. Ponce to me and I recommend St. Lukes to other family members and friends.
About Dr. Esturado Ponce, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1023213071
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- U Francisco Marroquin
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ponce using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ponce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponce works at
Dr. Ponce has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ponce speaks Chinese and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.