Dr. Estrada Bernard Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Estrada Bernard Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK.
Dr. Bernard Jr works at
Locations
Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates Inc.3831 Piper St Ste S450, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 258-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor he very caring and understanding
About Dr. Estrada Bernard Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1730139247
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard Jr works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard Jr.
