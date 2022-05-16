Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells-Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Wells-Jarrett works at
Locations
-
1
Sandy Springs Pediatrics6100 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wells-Jarrett is a great pediatrician. She is professional, compassionate, and great with kids. One time I called and really needed for my daughter to be seen and she saw us the same day. Dr Jarrett takes the time to explain medical conditions and treatment options. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells-Jarrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells-Jarrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells-Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells-Jarrett works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells-Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells-Jarrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells-Jarrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells-Jarrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.