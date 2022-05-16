See All Pediatricians in Sandy Springs, GA
Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Wells-Jarrett works at Sandy Springs Pediatrics in Sandy Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandy Springs Pediatrics
    6100 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-4611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 16, 2022
    Dr. Wells-Jarrett is a great pediatrician. She is professional, compassionate, and great with kids. One time I called and really needed for my daughter to be seen and she saw us the same day. Dr Jarrett takes the time to explain medical conditions and treatment options. I highly recommend her.
    Kinte Murrill — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689632978
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Estonna Wells-Jarrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells-Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wells-Jarrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wells-Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wells-Jarrett works at Sandy Springs Pediatrics in Sandy Springs, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wells-Jarrett’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells-Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells-Jarrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells-Jarrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells-Jarrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

