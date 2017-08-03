Dr. Eston Norwood III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norwood III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eston Norwood III, MD
Overview
Dr. Eston Norwood III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Locations
Decatur Neurology PC1215 7th St SE Ste 260, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 350-4885
Decatur Morgan Hospital1201 7th St SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 973-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norwood is a caring and knowledgable doctor who goes out of his way to help patients.
About Dr. Eston Norwood III, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
