Dr. Estil Strawn Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Estil Strawn Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Strawn Jr works at Aurora Health Care in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aurora Medical Center
    6815 118th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 857-5600
    Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8000

  • Froedtert Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558312207
    • University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    • University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
