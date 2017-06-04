Dr. Estil Strawn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strawn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estil Strawn Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Estil Strawn Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Strawn Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Medical Center6815 118th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 857-5600
-
2
Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strawn Jr?
Dr.Strawn was patient in pursuing answers as to the root of my reproductive problems. After a year of tests with no conclusive results he performed exploratory surgery that resolved my issues so effectively that I began by first successful pregnancy within 2 months of surgery and am now expecting my third naturally conceived child. I can not thank him or his team enough for my family!
About Dr. Estil Strawn Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1558312207
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strawn Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strawn Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strawn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strawn Jr works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Strawn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strawn Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strawn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strawn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.